KVNF Regional Newscast: April 13, 2026

US 50 resurfacing project to begin in Delta

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, a resurfacing project on US 50 in Delta is set to begin in April, and is estimated to be completed in July. The work involves guardrail replacements, improving ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and minor improvements and enhancements on the bridges over the Gunnison River. Paving work will take place from three miles north of Delta, Mile Point 68.5, to the US 50 and B Road intersection, MP 77. The downtown core of the City of Delta, MP 70.90 to MP 72, will not be impacted by the construction project. Some residents have expressed concerns online about the project interfering with the 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival, an annual event held in the city.

Tour of the Moon named as top 10 cycling event by USA Today

USA Today recently named Western Colorado’s Tour of the Moon as a top 10 cycling event in America. The race, which showcases the Colorado National Monument and its towering monoliths, sheer-walled red rock canyons, and panoramic views, starts and ends in Grand Junction. USA Today wrote that the cycling film "American Flyers" was shot here, and the 1980 Coors Classic was ridden through this stunning spot. Riders can choose between 41- and 64-mile courses, both of which gain over 1,000 feet of elevation. Part of the registration fees support Bicycle Colorado and One Riverfront, which provides community stewardship to the Gunnison and Colorado River corridors.

Search and rescue management undergoes drastic change

Colorado is making a major change to how search and rescue is managed across the state. A new agreement shifts coordination and oversight to Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the state’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. The move upends more than 50 years of tradition. State officials say the change is mostly behind the scenes and won’t affect how rescues actually happen. County sheriffs will still lead operations, and volunteers will continue responding to emergencies as usual. But the announcement caught many search and rescue volunteers off guard — especially the Colorado Search and Rescue Association, which has handled statewide coordination and training for decades. The new agreement, which runs through 2031, gives Parks and Wildlife a bigger role in coordinating responses and setting training standards. Those responsibilities were long-managed by the association. Some volunteers worry the change was made without enough input and could shift focus away from the needs of teams in the field. State officials insist the goal is simple: improve efficiency in a complex system that relies on more than 3,000 volunteers statewide. For people in trouble in the backcountry, officials say it’s still business as usual; call 911, and help will come.

Water may be sent downstream from upper basin reservoirs to Lake Powell

A massive amount of water will likely have to be sent downstream this spring from Flaming Gorge and other reservoirs in the upper Colorado River basin to help save Lake Powell from drying up during the drought. As Scott Franz reports for the Mountain West News Bureau, environmentalists see an opportunity.

Prairie dog population declines

Spring has just begun in the Rocky Mountain West, even if winter barely made an appearance this year. On the plains, prairie dog colonies are already bustling with activity. But the bigger picture is more troubling. Populations of these keystone animals have declined sharply, as the grasslands they depend on, along with the raptors that prey on them, are increasingly fragmented by urban growth and energy development. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KGNU's Susan Moran spoke with Dr. Rich Reading, vice president of science and conservation at the Butterfly Pavilion in Colorado. He also serves on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission.