KVNF Regional Newscast: April 6, 2026

Content creator Dean Withers spat on outside Grand Junction airport

The Grand Junction reports that progressive political content creator Dean Withers was allegedly spat at by a man while outside the city’s airport on March 25. The man, later identified by Withers as Grand Junction’s Shane McDougal, admitted to doing so on camera. Dispatch was called, and police officers arrived to conduct an investigation. McDougal was contacted, then arrested and released on a summons. In Colorado, intentionally spitting on someone is categorized as misdemeanor battery. Withers is a progressive commentator based in Grand Junction, and has more than 5.3 million TikTok followers in addition to hundreds of thousands of followers on other social media platforms. He posted a 15-second video to his social media channels Thursday in which he confronts McDougal after the alleged spitting incident. When asked, McDougal admits to spitting on Withers and tries to step toward him, but a woman, who Withers identifies as McDougal’s wife, steps in between the two. Withers asked for McDougal’s name, with McDougal did not provide, and then took captured the license plate of the couple’s vehicle.

Research shows unique fertilizer may prevent peach trees from damage during cold snap

The Colorado Sun reports that Western Colorado’s iconic peach crop is in trouble after a damaging spring freeze. Researchers at Colorado State University say unusually warm weather in late winter caused peach trees to bloom early across the Western Slope. But when temperatures suddenly drop below freezing, those delicate blossoms are hit hard. Peach farmers stand to lose $15,000 to $20,000 per acre with a killing frost. And the overall peach industry in Colorado could lose $60 million to $100 million over the next decade due to too much freeze damage. Experts warn this kind of weather swing is becoming more common, making it harder for farmers to protect crops. State researchers are now studying how growers can adapt, including planting more resilient varieties and improving frost protection methods. Colorado State University Western Colorado Research Center horticulturist David Sterle is researching one of those methods: a spray of a calcium fertilizer containing amino acids. During his testing, the trees he sprayed with the solution got through 26-degree cold spell with double the number of surviving buds compared with nearby unsprayed trees. One grower near Palisade said he many other growers have now stocked up on metalosate calcium to prepare for freezes.

CDOT begins camera installation project

The Colorado Department of Transportation has begun a major statewide camera installation project. The project will replace 66 cameras across the state, many in remote areas where drivers rely on them to check road conditions. CDOT says the new system will be fully state-owned and managed, improving reliability, reducing costs, and giving the department more control over operations. Drivers should see minimal impacts during construction, since most of the work is happening off the roadway. The project comes after more than 90 cameras were removed last year as CDOT moved away from a third-party system that had performance issues. In the meantime, the department has installed solar-powered and portable cameras in key locations like Berthoud Pass and Rabbit Ears Pass to maintain coverage. The full camera upgrade is expected to be completed, with all new cameras live, by fall 2027. Motorists can still access live road conditions and camera feeds anytime at COtrip.org.

Cedaredge town trustees unanimously approve agreement for subdivision

After tabling a decision on Back Nine Equity, LLC's development agreement earlier this month Cedaredge Board of Trustees decided to move forward with the large housing project with a few minor revisions. Lisa Young brings us the details.

Museum of Anthropology returns artifacts to indigenous groups

The Cheyenne and Arapaho peoples have accepted artifacts from officials in Colorado. For the Mountain West News Bureau, Emma VandenEinde reports that the University of Denver Museum of Anthropology returned items believed linked to burial sites.

VA expands community care program, sending more vets to private doctors and hospitals

More than 300,000 veterans live in Colorado — and increasingly they’re being sent to private doctors instead of VA hospitals. The federal agency says the shift strengthens care and expands access. But as KUNC’s Kyle McKinnon reports, some worry it’s eroding the VA’s specialized care — just as a new generation of veterans may need it.