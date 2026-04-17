KVNF Regional Newscast: April 17, 2026

State legislature passes bill changing farm worker overtime regulations

Colorado lawmakers have passed a bill that raises the overtime threshold for farmworkers from 48 to 56 hours per week. The debate has divided both farmers and farmworkers: farm worker advocates argue the bill rolls back critical protections that workers only recently gained in 2021, while farm industry supporters say the current 48-hour threshold has caused employers to cap workers' hours to avoid overtime costs, ultimately reducing farmworkers' take-home pay.

Fire Mountain Canal & Reservoir Company temporarily shuts down canal after bank breach

On Wednesday of this week, 488 water users in the North Fork Valley had their irrigation ditches run dry. The canal operators had to shut down the canal to avoid a breach of on of the canal's banks. KVNF's Brody Wilson brings us the details for this weeks' KVNF Farm Friday feature.

Dark Skies Week celebration in Norwood

The Western Slope Darksky Coalition is celebrating International Dark Skies Week with a talk by former president, Dr. Bob Grossman, at the Lone Cone Library on Saturday. KVNF's Brody Wilson sat down with Dr. Grossman to learn more about dark skies on the Western Slope and Saturday's event.