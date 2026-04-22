KVNF Regional Newscast: April 22, 2026

Toll revenue to be allocated to Bustang

KVNF previously reported that the Bustang was facing financial difficulties, with some elected officials calling attention to its cost far outweighing its revenue. State transportation officials have announced that they plan to tap revenue from I-25 and I-70 tolls to sustain the popular intercity bus service. The Denver Post reports that those toll revenues — about $62 million a year, not including fines paid by violators caught crossing double white lines — have been earmarked mostly for highway construction projects over the next decade. The projects include the overhaul of I-70 west of Denver and the proposed expansion of Interstate 270. Colorado Department of Transportation Director Shoshana Lew stated that “Sustaining Colorado’s intercity bus transit is “a top priority,” and that Bustang provides “vital connections across our state. …a national model of success.”

Paonia Board of Trustees tables security camera ordinance

Dozens of Paonia residents packed Tuesday night’s Board of Trustees meeting, voicing strong opposition to the town’s security camera system. According to the Delta County Independent, nearly every speaker called for the Verkada cameras to be shut off, put to a public vote, or placed under stricter rules. Before public comment began, Town Administrator Stefen Wynn stated that based off his analysis, it seems that people analytics, face detection, person attributes and person of interest alerts were all disabled on the town's system. He said, "It absolutely makes sense to have an ordinance or policy in place on how these are governed. Maybe that was something that should have been in place to begin with." Several residents then asked why a decision of this magnitude wasn't put to a public vote, citing the scale of community opposition expressed in the room. In response, trustees unanimously voted to table the draft ordinance governing the system until their next meeting, when a newly elected board takes office. They also agreed to consider turning off some cameras until clearer policies are in place. Both motions — to table the ordinance governing the cameras and the motion consider turning off some cameras — passed unanimously.

MCSD hosting informational meetings at Paonia, Northside as closures are considered

KVNF reported last week that The Montrose County School District is considering merging schools amid potential budget cuts and declining enrollment. Several information meetings will be held this week to discuss potential school closures. The first meeting will be held tonight, April 22, from 5:30-7pm at Pomona Elementary. Tomorrow, April 23, a meeting will be held at Northside Elementary from 3:20-7pm. Anyone from the community is invited to attend.

Mountain West lawmakers push for rural broadband access

The US house has unanimously advanced three measures that seek to improve rural broadband. The Mountain West News Bureau's Yvette Fernandez reports that lawmakers across our region helped push the measures through.

Dwayne Romero talks priorities and platform in Colorado Third Congressional District bid

Dwayne Romero is considered a late comer to the Democratic Primary Race for Colorado's Third Congressional District by some in his party. The Army veteran has the backing of former candidate Adam Frisch and is hoping to defeat the winner of the now contested Republican primary. To win the Congressional seat, Romero will first have to face Democratic opponent Alex Kelloff in June. For KVNF, Lisa Young recently caught up with Romero as he campaigns in one of Colorado's largest districts.