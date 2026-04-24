KVNF Regional Newscast: April 24, 2026

Montrose Mudder returns May 8-9

The City of Montrose and the Montrose Rotary Interact Club have announced that the Montrose Mudder is back for its 5th year. The two-day celebration kicks off with a concert and community celebration with a food truck village on Friday, May 8th. At the end of the night, Brightflight Drone Shows will put on a show celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States. The following day, Saturday May 9th, is the mud run, where runners and adventure-seekers of all levels take on a challenging, muddy course that’s equal parts fun and grit. The race will begin right on the Montrose Amphitheater lawns, and participants will get food afterwards. You can find out more and register for the race at visitmontrose.com .

The Association receives award for historic preservation

The City of Montrose has announced that The Association has won a prestigious Hart Award from history Colorado for its commitment to historic preservation and community revitalization. A press release reads that “the award, part of the annual Stephen H. Hart Awards for Historic Preservation ceremony held on April 8, recognizes exceptional efforts to protect Colorado’s cultural and architectural heritage. For the owners of The Association, the recognition reflects something deeper than preservation alone; it underscores the vital role historic places play in sustaining rural communities. In towns where populations are smaller and resources can be limited, historic buildings often serve as anchors, reminders of shared roots and gathering places that connect generations. The Association’s work to restore and maintain a historic site has helped ensure that connection remains intact.”

Grand Junction receives federal funding to replace aging runway

And up in Grand Junction, the city’s airport won more than $62.6 million in grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration to help replace an aging runway. The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports that “The grant is funded by the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program, itself funded by the Airport and Airway Trust Fund, a federal program outside of the federal general budget. It comes with a stipulation that the airport match part of the sum, something the commission has approved using $750,000 from the Colorado Department of Transportation and an almost $4 million contribution from the airport itself.” The project will take around three years and involve paving a new, mile-long runway. The existing runway, which by then will have been used for 50 years, will be converted to a taxiway.

PFAS in water systems causing health concerns

The nonprofit Environmental Working Group has identified PFAS in water systems in Mountain West states that it says exceed health advisory levels. Jenny Kinsey has more.

State budget to be finalized

Colorado lawmakers are finalizing the state budget right now. It includes some major cuts to account for a $1.5 billion dollar shortfall. Rae Solomon reports those cuts will be felt deeply by people across Colorado.