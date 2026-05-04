KVNF Regional Newscast: May 4, 2026

Worker Protections Act passes Colorado legislature

A politically-charged labor bill cleared the Colorado legislature today/on Friday but faces a likely veto from Governor Polis. The bill – called the Worker Protection Act by supporters – has wide support from Democrats and labor unions. It would repeal an eighty-year-old Colorado rule that mandates workers hold a second election before their union can fully negotiate – even after they've already voted to unionize. Polis vetoed the same measure last year, putting him at odds with fellow Democrats. He’s signaled he would likely do the same this year.

Documentary highlights mental health struggles in agriculture

San Miguel County Public Health is hosting a showing of the documentary "Legacy" at The Livery in Norwood on Thursday. “Legacy” provides a window into the real lives and struggles of these Colorado producers in an aim to help destigmatize mental health in rural communities. The film’s description states that “Our deep love for agriculture in the State of Colorado can be rewarding, joyful and also at times painful.” The Colorado Farm Bureau and the Colorado Agricultural Addiction & Mental Health Program (CAAMHP) are also partners in the event. Entry is free.

Colorado has lost significant public lands jobs

Colorado saw the largest loss of public lands jobs in the country last year, according to a new report, raising concerns about the future of land management across the state. The cuts hit federal agencies responsible for maintaining forests, parks, and open spaces, eliminating hundreds of positions tied to public lands.

Because a large portion of Colorado is federally managed, the job losses could have wide-reaching impacts—from trail maintenance and campground access to wildfire prevention efforts. Communities that depend on outdoor recreation are also feeling the strain, as fewer workers are available to support visitors and maintain infrastructure. Local leaders say the reductions are already creating challenges and warn the long-term effects could grow if positions aren’t restored. They’re calling for renewed investment in the public lands workforce to help protect both the environment and the state’s outdoor economy.

Mesa County to reduce irrigation amid drought

Mesa County is cutting back on watering parks and public spaces as drought conditions continue across Western Colorado. The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports that county officials say a new plan could reduce water use by up to 80 percent, saving an estimated 7.5 million gallons each year. Parks and Grounds Manager Travis Haldeman says irrigation will be reduced or even paused in some areas, with turf allowed to go dormant. Instead, water will be prioritized for trees, shrubs, and heavily used spaces like sports fields at Long Family Memorial Park.

The county manages 26 sites that rely on irrigation, 11 of which use domestic water—something officials say should be conserved for higher needs.

Residents may notice browner, drier parks, but Haldeman says the changes are intentional as the county focuses on preserving long-term resources and supporting the community. Officials say they’re hoping to save as much water as possible for agriculture in the valley.

Increased ICE activity reported in Durango

An immigrant advocacy group in Durango says it has received multiple reports of increased immigration enforcement across La Plata County in southwest Colorado. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KSUT's Clark Adomaitis brings us the story.

Drought increases risk for wildfires

Across the Rockies and the Great Basin, this winter saw record-breaking heat – and a snow drought. It wasn’t just bad for the ski industry. It brings lingering potential for large wildfires in the weeks and months ahead. There are already signs pointing in that direction. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Idaho-based reporter Murphy Woodhouse speaks with bureau editor Michael de Yoanna.