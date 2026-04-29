KVNF Regional Newscast: April 29, 2026

Montrose School Board places Olathe Elementary Principal on leave, but not Superintendent Carrie Stephenson

The Montrose County School District Board of Education scheduled a work session in place of its regular session last night to determine if Superintendent Carrie Stephenson and Olathe Elementary Principal Jennifer Hesse needed to be placed on leave during a third-party investigation into Hesse’s conduct. According to board members, complaints from employees spurred the investigation.

Given that the complaints were related to personnel, they were not made public. Board members also stated that Hesse has submitted her resignation, but it seems that she plans to stay on until the end of the school year. Ultimately, the board voted unanimously to place Hesse on paid leave through that time.

The board also weighed placing Superintendent Carrie Stephenson on leave during the third-party investigation. This was due to the fact that Stephenson’s response to Hesse’s conduct is part of the investigation, and to help employees to feel comfortable coming forward.

Some board members stated that the allegations Stephenson faced were not severe enough to warrant being placed on leave. It also became clear that Stephenson herself recommended the third-party investigation to the board.

The board voted 4-3 to not place Stephenson on leave.

During the meeting, the board also postponed the decision regarding closing Pomona Elementary or Northside Elementary until a clearer financial

Americans to see increased assistance in home energy program

The federal government has issued more funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Yvette Fernandez brings us the story

Water Wednesday updates

It’s water Wednesday here at KVNF and There is some important water news for us to cover from around the KVNF listening area. First, KVNF’s Brody Wilson brings us an update on the fire Mountain canal.

The KVNF listening area has received a meaningful amount of much needed moisture. Brody Wilson brings us the latest on how the recent precipitation is affecting this year’s spring run off.

Domestic water issues in our listening area don’t end in Lake city. KVNF’s Brody Wilson has an update on drinking water on Fruitland Mesa, outside Crawford.

