KVNF Regional Newscast: June 30, 2026

Gold Mountain Fire continues to grow

Fanned by persistent winds, the Gold Mountain fire in Ouray grew rapidly yesterday from roughly 4000 acres to over 8,300 acres. Ouray County remains in a declared state of emergency. Evacuation and pre-evacuations notices made over the weekend, stayed in place yesterday, and the Ouray County Sheriff expanded the evacuation zone to include people camping, hiking, or otherwise recreating in the Cow Creek area. An evacuation shelter is open at Ridgway Secondary school. Any livestock in need of evacuation can be taken to the Montrose County Fairgrounds.

The cause remains under investigation. You can find more information about evacuations at ouraycountyco.gov. As of 8pm yesterday, there had been no reporting of lost structures.

During live shows, KVNF DJs will provide updates at the top or each hour. Stay tuned to IN OURAY at 90.1, and in Ridgway at 88.9 for regular updates.

Ouray residents describe frightening but organized evacuation

Local Megan Vernola said she and her husband quickly packed up with the help of visiting family members before checking in with authorities and relocating to the Red Cross shelter in Ridgway, praising first responders for keeping evacuees informed and organized. Scott Gleason and Barb Latham said they received a pre-evacuation notice shortly after learning of the fire, followed by a mandatory evacuation less than half an hour later as sheriff's deputies went door to door urging residents to leave. Both families emphasized the overwhelming support they have received from neighbors and the broader community, highlighting the strong sense of unity during the crisis. Gleason also urged the public to avoid blocking roads by stopping to watch the fire so emergency crews can work safely. As of yesterday afternoon, both families' homes remained undamaged, and while they remain anxious, they said they are grateful to be safe and reminded others that possessions can be replaced.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions

All counties in the KVNF listening area have moved to Stage 2 fire restrictions. In addition to the open burning prohibitions of Stage 1 fire restrictions, Stage - 2 fire restrictions prohibit smoking outdoors near combustible materials, Driving off established trails or roads, and the use of any explosives or (most notably this weekend), fireworks. The City of Montrose has prohibited the sale of fireworks beginning at noon yesterday. Thus far the municipal fourth of July fireworks displays in Ouray and Montrose have been canceled, or in the case of Montrose, postponed. In a press release, The Montrose Police Department cited the extreme fire conditions being experienced across the western slope, and the critical strain on fire protection resources saying,

“With multiple large scale and resource intensive fires now active on the Western Slope, including the fire occurring in Ouray County, many of these resources are not available to assist with fire protection activities in Montrose.

Because of the current strain on fire protection resources and with the safety of the public as our primary concern, the City of Montrose is postponing the July 4th community fireworks display until a future date when weather conditions are favorable. The parade on Main Street, free concert and family-friendly events at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater will continue as planned.

Snyder Fire Fatalities

The Snyder fire continues to burn on the Colorado Utah border, south of I-70. Now approaching 30,000 acres this fire unfortunately is the first fire this season responsible for the fatalities of three young firefighters. According to a press release from the Department of the Interior, the firefighters were part of the Rifle Helitack crew. Helitack crews respond to fires by helicopter. They were making an initial attack on the Knowles Fire in Mesa County on Saturday. The Knowles Fire has since merged into a larger blaze now called the Snyder Fire.

The firefighters who died are Emily Barker, 38, of Clinton Township, Michigan; Nick Hutcherson, 27 of Glendale, Arizona; and Sydney Watson, 27, of Warrior, Alabama. Two other firefighters were hurt and are now receiving medical care.

Forest Service Deputy Chief Sarah Fisher called it an incredibly difficult moment for the entire wildland fire community. Federal officials say they're supporting the firefighters' families and crewmates. A team has been sent to investigate what happened. Officials expect to release more information in the coming days.

Aspen Acres fire

In Southern Colorado West of I-25 between Pueblo and Walsenburg, the Aspen Acres Fire is burning at more than 22,000 acres, in a more densely populated area. According to the local public radio station KLZR, more than 500 homes have been lost near Rye Colorado. Many areas in Pueblo and Custer County have been evacuated, including the famous Bishops Castle.

Ferris fire

A Monday evening InciWeb update says the Ferris, Far Draw, and Doe Canyon fires have all merged and are being managed as the Ferris Fire by San Juan Team Eight. Fire officials say the fire has not reached private lands or the Benchmark Lookout Tower, but crews are continuing structure protection work ahead of the fire. Retardant drops were made around homes and the lookout tower, and crews are working to build fire line where conditions allow. A red flag warning is in effect Tuesday from noon to nine PM.