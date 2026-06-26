KVNF Regional Newscast: June 26, 2026

Peach Orchard Soil Health & Water Conservation Study

The Colorado Department of Agriculture leads a Soil Health program that helps farmers and ranchers adopt soil health practices that improve soil function, conserve water, and enhance long-term profitability. The department recently announced that two scientists at the Orchard Mesa Research Center will receive a grant as part of the program. Drs. David Sterle and Dr. Analissa Sarno received funding to evaluate how soil amendments influence peach orchard establishment, tree performance, soil health, and water use. A new research orchard to conduct this work will be established at the center.

The study will assess the effects of different treatments on soil health and nutrient cycling, tree growth and establishment, and plant stress. During the second year of the project, the team will host a field day to share preliminary findings and provide producers with an opportunity to observe the treatments firsthand.

﻿A press release states that the overall goal of this study is to document the effects of these treatments in Western Colorado orchard systems and provide practical management recommendations for tree fruit growers.

Man dies near summit of Mount Sneffels

The Ouray Mountain Rescue Team is urging caution for outdoor recreationists after a 32-year-old trail runner’s body was found near the summit of Mount Sneffels last week. The man was reportedly an experienced outdoorsman, and had climbed Mount Sneffels several times, both alone and with others. Dergo Nergui, the incident commander for the Ouray Mountain Rescue Team, told the Colorado Sun that hikers should always inform someone not hiking with you of where you plan to park, your intended route, when you expect to be back, and what is a reasonable time to seek help if you haven’t returned. The San Juan Mountains contain rugged, steep terrain with spotty cellphone services, making preparation important. The Sun reports that hikers should remember the Three Ts: Trip Planning, Training, Taking the Essentials. Trip planning means checking the weather, downloading a map to your phone or bringing a paper map, and leaving your plan with a responsible person. Training means making sure you have the physical conditioning, knowledge, and skill for the activity. And taking the essentials means bringing more water than you think you’ll need, food, sun protection, daily medications, and other necessities that could help you in a bind.

Drought impacts fish health

The ongoing drought and low streamflows across the Rocky Mountain West are putting added stress on fish populations.

Low levels can lead to warmer water temperatures and lower oxygen levels. conditions that make it harder for fish to survive.

A conservation group is asking anglers to pay close attention to water temperatures before fishing.

Kirk Klancke president of the Colorado River Headwaters Chapter of Trout Unlimited, says anglers need to do their part to preserve the fisheries.

Bennet and Weiser struggle to carve their own paths on environmental policy

Colorado gubernatorial candidates Michael Bennet and Phil Weiser agree that climate change and meeting the state’s emissions reductions goals must be a priority.

Though, as with other policy topics, the two Democrats have struggled to differentiate their platforms on the campaign trail.

Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes has more on what they’ve chosen to emphasize.

