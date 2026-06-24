KVNF Regional Newscast: June 24, 2026

Colorado Ag Water Alliance host webinar guiding local ranchers on tough decisions that need to be made during this year’s drought

The webinar will include information about current range and hay conditions and how they may change with or without precipitation, annual cow costs and financial considerations, tax considerations, and other relevant subjects. You can find out more at coagwater.org , or find the link in the webpost for today’s newscast at KVNF.org

Fire contained in Mesa County; smoky conditions reported across the Western Slope

A wildfire between Delta and Grand Junction was reported yesterday, but has since been contained. The Reeder Mesa Fire prompted an evacuation order for the area of Blue Sage Dr. and Lands End Rd by the Mesa County Sheriff's Office. The fire spread to 10 acres, but the fire was fully contained by 3:30pm yesterday. All evacuation orders have been lifted, and residents who evacuated may now safely return to their homes, per Grand Junction Fire Department at 3:58pm. Smoky conditions have been reported across parts of the KVNF listening area. The smoke is partially due to the Reeder Mesa Fire and a fire in Rifle, but has largely come from fires in Utah and Nevada. The Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment told the Summit Daily that it does not expect to issue any smoke-related health advisories this week.

MCSD reaches Master Contract Agreement, pay increases

The Montrose County School Board has approved a Master Contract Agreement that increases the compensation for school district employees. The 2026-27 Master Contract Agreement finalized a package that includes more than $3.3 million in salary and benefit investments, representing a 5.7% increase in total compensation. A press release states that “The agreement continues a multi-year trend of investment in MCSD employees and includes a compensation package that exceeds the current rate of inflation. District leaders say the investment reflects an ongoing effort to remain competitive in attracting and retaining high-quality teachers and staff. The agreement includes a 3.0% cost-of-living adjustment to each salary schedule, increased starting wages for classified and licensed staff, step movement and education advancement for eligible employees, enhancements to extracurricular compensation and an additional $500,000 district investment in employee health care benefits.”

Paonia Literacy Project hosts legal expert Jeffrey Rosen in celebration of America 250

The 250th anniversary of American independence is quickly approaching. In celebration of the event, the Paonia Literary Project will welcome national legal expert Jeffrey Rosen to explore the fundamental values like Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness that shaped the U.S. Constitution. Rosen is an American legal scholar, journalist, and author, as well as a law professor at The George Washington University. A press release for the events states that, “together, we will delve into the core principles of the American Idea – liberty, equality, government by consent, and the pursuit of happiness – even as we have disagreed about how to balance those principles throughout American history.” The event will be held on Wednesday, July 1st, at 5:30pm at the Paonia Library Amphitheater.

Eastern Colorado farmers struggle with poor wheat crop

Across the Western Slope, farmers have struggled with this year’s early blooms and late freezes. Eastern Colorado farmers are, unfortunately, facing similar issues. The Colorado Sun reports that these farmers are bracing for worst wheat harvest since 1965. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Colorado is forecast to produce over 50% less than the state’s 10-year average. This drop is the result of severe drought and ill-timed periods of freezing temperatures across a wide swath of America’s wheat belt. The Sun reports that some farmers are weighing abandoning their failing wheat, and collecting crop insurance. Some farmers may not even have a choice between the two options. Wheat prices are influenced by the global market, and other wheat-producing countries including Australia and Argentina are reportedly have “record years.” As a result, Colorado farmers are unlikely to see any changes in the marketplace, meaning prices will probably stay roughly the same, and they will not be able to recoup losses.

Trump administration is making it easier and cheaper for fossil fuels companies to lease public lands to drill for oil and gas, claiming current rules pose undue burdens on the industry

The Bureau of Land Management is trying to make it cheaper and easier for fossil fuels companies to lease public land for oil and gas production.

Those operators pay a bond in order to ensure they clean and remediate a parcel once the well is done producing. Now, the administration wants to reduce those fees by hundreds of thousands of dollars.

It also wants to reduce a 90-day public comment period to just 10 days, and eliminate a process to screen for conflicts on parcels up for lease, like wildlife habitat and cultural sites.

Gregg DeBie is a Senior Staff Attorney at The Wilderness Society. He says this is an attempt to let industry control the nation’s shared public lands.

For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, Caroline Llanes brings us the story.

From Seed to Song in the KVNF Community Room

Tonight in Paonia in the KVNF Community Room, a new kind of artistic experience is taking place. One book about the kinship of trees becomes a monologue and a song — there will be three artists, three art forms, all in conversation around a single idea. KVNF's Brody Wilson has the story.