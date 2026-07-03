KVNF Regional Newscast: July 3, 2026
Hansen is correct that data centers have become a hot-button topic in Colorado.
This is how the Colorado Sun describes the situation: “Amid the exponential growth of AI demand, data center buildouts in the West are like a balloon: Try to hold it back in one place, and it just bulges out in another.”
Many local governments across Colorado are moving quickly to place moratoriums on new data center development in reaction to a public backlash against rising electricity prices, heavy pollution and lucrative tax breaks.
GOP gubernatorial race between Kirkmeyer and Marx may go to a recount
The Republican gubernatorial primary race may be heading to a recount. State Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer’s lead over Victor Marx shrank Wednesday, and he was in the lead by less than 2,000 votes as of production time yesterday at 4pm. Per Colorado law, an automatic recountis triggered if the gap between the top two candidates is no more than half of one percent of the leading candidate’s vote total.
A candidate can pay for a recount if the margin is outside the automatic recount threshold. Colorado Public Radio reports that In 2022, Tina Peters paid for a recount in her Republican primary against Pam Anderson for Secretary of State, but it didn’t change the outcome of the race, which Peters lost by 14 points. Peters gained 13 votes, but so did Anderson. The final bill for that recount was $137,283.
Voters have until July 8 — eight days after the election — to “cure” ballots that were rejected for things like a missing signature on the envelope or a signature that doesn’t seem to match what’s on file. You can check vote.org to see if your ballot has been counted.
Nonprofit aims to buy the Creamery on a short timeline
The Creamery Art Center in Hotchkiss has an opportunity to purchase the building it has been occupying for the past 20 years. The property, owned by Linda Tullis, is leased to the nonprofit at an under-market rate, and Tullis is offering the building to the organization at a fraction of its value. The nonprofit is currently researching loans, grants and other avenues of funding as well as working on a capital campaign in order to secure the space.