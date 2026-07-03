KVNF Regional Newscast: July 3, 2026

The Montrose County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a six-month moratorium on new data center facility applications in Montrose County, citing a lack of sufficient zoning regulations to govern such developments

Montrose County Attorney Julie Andress said the resolution was necessary because, "we do not currently have sufficient regulations in our zoning code to govern the building of data center facilities." Comissioner Sue Hansen added, "as we did with the solar, we want to make sure that we cross the T's, dot the I's, and know everything that we need to know about data centers before we start putting it into our regulations." After less than 2 minutes on the subject, the board voted unanimously to approve the motion.

Hansen is correct that data centers have become a hot-button topic in Colorado.

This is how the Colorado Sun describes the situation: “Amid the exponential growth of AI demand, data center buildouts in the West are like a balloon: Try to hold it back in one place, and it just bulges out in another.”

Many local governments across Colorado are moving quickly to place moratoriums on new data center development in reaction to a public backlash against rising electricity prices, heavy pollution and lucrative tax breaks.

The Republican gubernatorial primary race may be heading to a recount. State Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer’s lead over Victor Marx shrank Wednesday, and he was in the lead by less than 2,000 votes as of production time yesterday at 4pm. Per Colorado law, an automatic recountis triggered if the gap between the top two candidates is no more than half of one percent of the leading candidate’s vote total. A candidate can pay for a recount if the margin is outside the automatic recount threshold. Colorado Public Radio reports that In 2022, Tina Peters paid for a recount in her Republican primary against Pam Anderson for Secretary of State, but it didn’t change the outcome of the race, which Peters lost by 14 points. Peters gained 13 votes, but so did Anderson. The final bill for that recount was $137,283.

GOP gubernatorial race between Kirkmeyer and Marx may go to a recount

Since Colorado is a officially a blue state with nearly all state-wide and Federal races going democratic in general election, the outcome of this primary is unlikely to affect who becomes Colorado’s next governor.

The Republican gubernatorial primary race may be heading to a recount. State Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer’s lead over Victor Marx shrank Wednesday, and he was in the lead by less than 2,000 votes as of production time yesterday at 4pm. Per Colorado law, an automatic recountis triggered if the gap between the top two candidates is no more than half of one percent of the leading candidate’s vote total.

A candidate can pay for a recount if the margin is outside the automatic recount threshold. Colorado Public Radio reports that In 2022, Tina Peters paid for a recount in her Republican primary against Pam Anderson for Secretary of State, but it didn’t change the outcome of the race, which Peters lost by 14 points. Peters gained 13 votes, but so did Anderson. The final bill for that recount was $137,283.

Voters have until July 8 — eight days after the election — to “cure” ballots that were rejected for things like a missing signature on the envelope or a signature that doesn’t seem to match what’s on file. You can check vote.org to see if your ballot has been counted.

Nonprofit aims to buy the Creamery on a short timeline

The Creamery Art Center in Hotchkiss has an opportunity to purchase the building it has been occupying for the past 20 years. The property, owned by Linda Tullis, is leased to the nonprofit at an under-market rate, and Tullis is offering the building to the organization at a fraction of its value. The nonprofit is currently researching loans, grants and other avenues of funding as well as working on a capital campaign in order to secure the space.