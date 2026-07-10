KVNF Regional Newscast: July 10, 2026

Gold Mountain Fire update

As of yesterday morning, the Gold Mountain Fire was burning across 32,000 acres, with 8% containment. An announcement stated that warm, dry weather will continue to increase fire potential across the incident through the end of today. An Extreme Heat Watch is also in effect for Saturday and Sunday. The statement also notes that firefighters are continuing to make steady progress strengthening containment lines while protecting communities and critical infrastructure. Crews are patrolling and securing established sections of line, improving structure protection, and continuing to construct indirect containment lines in areas where steep terrain limits direct extinguishment. Overall, the fire remains active during a prolonged period of critically dry fuels driven by below-average precipitation, above-average temperatures, drought, and low snowpack. While recent isolated showers have provided little benefit, firefighters remain focused on taking advantage of favorable conditions to strengthen containment before hotter weather arrives later this week.

Race organizers face tough decisions amid historic wildfires

The Gold Mountain Fire and other fires across the state are impacting summer ultramarathons and other races. The Colorado Sun reports that as public lands, parks, lakes, and rivers close due to fires and drought, organizers have cancelled Colorado’s iconic Ouray 100 and Leadville’s Silver Rush races. But tomorrow’s Hardrock 100 is still a go. About 150 runners are set to start the race Saturday in Silverton, climbing more than 33,000 feet over 13 mountain passes and traveling through the towns of Telluride and Ouray and the ghost town of Sherman. They only have 48 hours to finish. The decision to hold the race despite the fires wasn’t made lightly. Hardrock organizers spoke with stakeholders—towns, counties, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Bureau of Land Management—all of which require permits for the event. Race organizers also developed an air-quality decision matrix using Environmental Protection Agency monitoring stations in Silverton, Ouray, and Telluride. The group decided that if all three locations measured below 100 on the Air Quality Index on Thursday morning, the race could proceed. Readings between 101 and 149 would allow the race to continue while giving runners the option to defer until next year. Any reading above 150 would trigger a cancellation.

Montrose City Council restores DART funding

Montrose City Council voted Tuesday to restore funding to the Development and Revitalization Team (DART) after discovering the program had lost most of its budget because of a data entry error. The funding correction passed, with Councilmember Adam Wooden casting the lone dissenting vote.

Before the vote, Wooden criticized DART, saying he had heard complaints that the group had become a "mob rule environment" where members traded support for projects and discouraged differing opinions. He argued that DART should instead bring individual funding requests directly to the council for the rest of the year.

Other council members disputed those concerns. Councilmember Dave Frank said DART does not allocate or spend city funds, but instead serves in an advisory role, with funding decisions made through the city manager's office. Councilmember J. David Reed said he had not heard similar complaints, while Councilmember Juan Ulibarri said he had and that the council should ensure DART serves all business owners.

During public comment, former Montrose mayor and current Montrose Summer Music Series Director Dave Bowman defended DART, calling it a long-standing program that has helped launch numerous community initiatives. Bowman urged critics to voice their concerns publicly rather than relying on "innuendo and rumor." Several speakers also praised DART coordinator Michelle Wingfield for the program's success.