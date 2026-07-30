KVNF Regional Newscast: July 30, 2026

Colorado ranked top state for education by U.S. News & World Report

From the beginning of Governor Polis' first term, which started seven years ago, Polis was set on Colorado reaching the top ranking. The publication says that Colorado’s rise was largely driven by three improvements: increases in overall educational attainment, two-year degree program graduation rates, and preschool enrollment. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, Colorado’s share of adults over 25 with an associate degree or higher rose from 54.6% in 2023 to 55.9% in 2024, bumping the state up to No. 1 in educational attainment. Over the same period, educational attainment in the U.S. rose from 44.5% to 45.7%, putting Colorado about 10 percentage points above the national average. However, Polis stated that being No. 1 in a country that underperforms many other wealthy, industrialized countries is a low bar. Here he is talking to a reporter from CBS Colorado.

Workers at the Cargill meatpacking plant in Fort Morgan reach tentative agreement with the company, ending a nearly 70-day lockout

The Colorado Sun reports a Cargill spokesperson confirmed the agreement. Union members are expected to vote on it early next week. Workers were locked out of the facility in May after rejecting the company's final contract offer. The plant has been idle since then, and cattle were redirected to Cargill plants in other states. Governor Polis also got involved, calling for an end to the lockout earlier this month. Workers have been fighting for better pay, health care, and stronger workplace protections.

Delta County to hold 2nd Annual Night Out

The 2nd Annual Delta County Night Out will be held on Tuesday, August 4, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Cedaredge Town Park. The celebration is held in conjunction with National Night Out events across the country and aims to strengthen ties between emergency personnel and the communities they serve. Delta County states that the night will be a wonderful opportunity for residents of all ages to meet the dedicated law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, dispatchers, and support teams who keep our county safe every day.

Blue Mesa Reservoir record low causes concern

Colorado's largest reservoir is at a record low. Blue Mesa is about 29 percent full, and federal forecasts have it approaching the level where it stops making electricity as early as October. KVNF's Brody Wilson has the story.

