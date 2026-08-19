KVNF Regional Newscast: August 19, 2026

West End nonprofit asks commissioners for emergency funds

The West End Family Link Center in Nucla has temporarily closed its doors due to a funding shortfall driven by federal farm bill cuts, USDA reductions, and a nationwide nonprofit funding crisis. The nonprofit provides Montrose’s West End with a food pantry, utility assistance, and other resources.

Board Chair Jim Guire asked the Montrose Board of Commissioners at their work meeting this week for $100,000 in emergency funds to bridge the gap. He told them that 44.9% of West End residents rely on the Family Link Center.

During public comment, residents urged the commissioners to consider the request. One resident, who had only come to hear the discussion on Kinikin Road repairs, felt moved to speak when she heard the request. A resident of Montrose, she said she had previously relied on a food bank in town. If the only food bank had been two hours away, in the West End, she wouldn't have been able to access it. She asked the commissioners to approve the emergency funds so that West End residents in need are not stranded two hours from the nearest food bank.

Commissioner Sean Pond responded positively to the request, saying that he generally disapproves of government reliance but feels that the center has worked hard to find other sources of funding.

Commissioner Sue Hansen had a bit more hesitation, saying she was concerned that giving a lifeline to West End Family Link sets a precedent for all other organizations to receive one.

Because decisions cannot be made in a work session, the board scheduled a special meeting for Monday, August 24 at 11 a.m. to decide.

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