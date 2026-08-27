KVNF Regional Newscast: August 27, 2026

Common Ground music festival proceeds help build musical mentorship for kids

If you’re looking for something fun, free and meaningful this weekend, check out the Common Ground music festival at the Montrose Amphitheater. The festival is put on by La Familia Music Group, a local record label. The group also has a

Music Academy that provides hands-on music education, mentorship, and creative development for youth in the area.

Founder Edgar Quiroz grew up in Western Colorado, chasing music long before there were studios, stages, or youth programs around him. He says he has a mission to give the next generation what he wished he had — access, guidance, and mentors. Proceeds from the festival will help the LFMG Music Academy to bring that goal to life.

Dolly Parton's child literacy work continues to serve Colorado

American icon Dolly Parton passed away this week after a brief battle with cancer. Governor Jared Polis shared a tribute to the late musician, saying, "She is really an American treasure... Just a treasure and somebody who inspires so many with love and positivity, and that's exactly what we need not just now, but all the time.” Parton accomplished a lot in 80 years, but said she was most proud of a program called Imagination Library, which provided free books to kids across the country – including Colorado. According to CBS, two state senators helped bring Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to Colorado kids in 2011. State Senator Jeff Bridges, a Democrat representing Colorado's 26th District and former state Sen. Jack Tate, a Republican who represented Colorado's 27th District, worked together on a bill allowing every kid in the state from birth to age five to receive a book every month. The Imagination Library picks the books and mails them while the state and non-profits in Colorado split the cost - about $1.6 million a year. The books are available to all children regardless of income. A total of 90,000 Colorado kids, including Bridges' son Kit, will receive books this year alone.

National Park Service celebrates 110 years, advocates ask Congress for increased funding

National Parks Week runs through this Sunday. And the National Park Service celebrated its 110th birthday on Tuesday. As Congress prepares to return from its August recess, park advocates are asking for more funding. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Rachel Cohen reports.

Colorado will get over 600 million dollars from a multi-state settlement with Meta over claims its platforms harm children. The state was part of a lawsuit that argued Meta deliberately designed features on Facebook and Instagram to get children hooked on the platforms. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser addressed the settlement yesterday, saying it was an important step in accountability.

Under the proposed settlement, Meta will cap daily use for children, require breaks and stop push notifications during school hours. It will also improve age checks and parental controls. Colorado was one of 47 states to reach the 17-billion-dollar settlement with Meta.

Handguns and humor: Inside a Victor Marx campaign stop on the Western Slope