KVNF Regional Newscast: October 2, 2026

Ouray County Commissioner offers to take 10% salary reduction amid budget crisis

As we’ve previously reported, Ouray County is facing a $1.5 million budget shortfall, and reductions in force are likely. Ouray County employees have spoken out about the fear and uncertainty they face regarding an issue they say they didn’t create. Commissioner Lynn Padgett has subsequently offered to reduce her salary by 10%, reflecting her decreased participation in certain travel and trainings. She said the measure is in solidarity with county employees.

According to Padgett’s math, that will give over $10,000 back to the general fund.

The extra funding is certainly meaningful, but mostly in a symbolic way. Ouray County departments are still facing significant budget cuts and potential layoffs.

DIA sued over passenger death caused by man who was struck by plane after evading security

Denver International Airport is being sued over an incident earlier this year where a man committed suicide by walking in front of a Frontier Airlines jet during takeoff. The lawsuit alleges the incident and its aftermath are to blame for the death of a passenger on the plane. One of the jet's engines caught fire and passengers evacuated on slides. According to the Denver Post, the lawsuit claims breathing in smoke and toxic fumes led to the passenger's death. It also blames DIA for security failures. The Weld County Coroner's Office confirmed the victim died eight days after the incident but did not release a cause of death.

Rural jurisdictions and electric co-ops working on fire resiliency

The Assistant Secretary of Energy was in Glenwood Springs this week, learning about the work local rural jurisdictions and electric co-ops have done to be more wildfire resilient.

The most destructive wildfire in Colorado’s history, the Marshall Fire in Boulder County, was started by a downed Xcel Energy power line. And there’s multiple lawsuits against San Isabel Electric over whether one of their lines started this summer's Aspen Acres fire near Pueblo.

Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes brings us the story.

Paonia teen wins honorable mention from NPR

A sophomore at North Fork High School has earned national recognition for the first podcast she ever made. KVNF's Brody Wilson has her story.

