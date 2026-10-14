KVNF Regional Newscast: October 14, 2026

PERA switches retirees to a health insurance plan no longer accepted by Montrose Regional Health

Seniors receiving benefits from the Colorado Public Employees’ Retirement Association may be facing challenges after being switched to a healthcare plan that is no longer accepted by Montrose Regional Health

Yesterday, we reported that MRH eliminated over 70 positions as it tries to reconcile its budget crisis. In an email obtained by KVNF, the company also says that it’s been pursuing other cost-cutting measures.

Included in those efforts was the decision to drop Humana Medicare Advantage Plans in October of last year. In a press release, MRH stated that “The decision follows ongoing challenges that have affected both patient care and hospital operations, including long waits for authorizations, denials of medically necessary services, and significant delays in payment for care already provided.” The press release also states that MRH absorbed more than $1.5 million in unpaid or underpaid claims tied to Medicare Advantage plans in the several years leading up to the decision..

During public comment at Monday’s Montrose County Commission meeting, former commissioner Ron Henderson said that members of the Colorado Public Employees’ Retirement Association were being switched to the Humana plan that is no longer accepted by MRH. He told the commissioners, "it's going to be a biggie."

Later in the meeting, the director of the Basin Clinic in Naturita, Christina Pierce, said Humana "stinks" and that she doesn't blame MRH for dropping them.

It’s not immediately clear how many individuals will be impacted by MRH’s decision to drop the plan, but PERA is the largest public pension plan in Colorado– so it’s likely to have effects in the KVNF listening area.

Charitable Women's Group in Delta finds new home at The Grove

The Delta County Women’s Giving Club has announced a new partnership with The Grove, which will serve as the club’s home for future quarterly gatherings.

The Giving Club meets quarterly and gives members the opportunity to pool their donations, nominate local nonprofits and collectively choose one organization to receive the full amount raised at each meeting.

Each member contributes $100 and may nominate a favorite nonprofit. Three nominations are randomly selected; members hear a brief case for each organization and then vote. The nonprofit receiving the most votes receives the entire donation pool.

The group gathers four times a year, and the next meeting is on November 5th. Women interested in attending the November meeting, joining the club or learning more may email DeltaGivingClub@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page at Facebook.com/DeltaCountyGivingClub .

Stefan Wynn withdraws application for Cedaredge Town Administrator, leaving Michelle Wingfield as the sole candidate

The Town of Cedaredge hosted a Meet and Greet for its Town Administrator candidate, Michelle Wingfield. She’s now the sole candidate, as Stefan Wynn has withdrawn his application.

The town board of trustees interviewed three candidates in executive session last month, and then narrowed the pool down to Wynn and Wingfield. Wingfield currently serves as the City of Montrose community initiatives manager with the Development and Revitalization Team (DART). Wynn formerly served as the town administrator for Paonia, but left after accusing fellow residents of harassment.

The October 9th meeting included an executive session to discuss a potential offer of employment to Wingfield. The next meeting is scheduled for the 22nd.

New programs provides access to free birth control

Thousands of Coloradans are losing health insurance as Medicaid eligibility requirements narrow.

As Aspen Public Radio’s Hannah Weaver reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio, one new program is hoping to widen access to birth control by providing it for free, regardless of health insurance.

The art of basket weaving highlighted at Mountain Harvest Festival

As part of the 25th annual Mountain Harvest Festival celebration last month in Paonia, several artists demoed their process. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano speaks to North Fork Valley artist Jeff Wagner, who showcased basket weaving.