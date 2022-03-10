Local Motion: Montrose City Council Candidates Forum

This week we listen to highlights from the Forum in Montrose on March 2nd. Candidates for City Council in the April 5th election talked about why they’re running for office. Comments from Doug Glaspell, Anthony Russo, Ed Ulibarri, J. David Reed, and Barbara Bynum are edited slightly for time considerations. Candidate Paul Arbogast was a no show. The Forum Montrose meets each Wednesday morning at 8am at the Montrose campus of Colorado Mesa University at 245 S Cascade Ave, just three blocks down from Studio M. Thanks to William Woody for filming the event.