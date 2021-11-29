2022 Election

-
KVNF’s Gavin Dahl speaks to Dennis Anderson, the publisher of the Montrose Press and the Delta County Independent, about his column, OPINION: It’s time to move on from Boebert’s antics. Anderson gushed about Lauren Boebert last summer, but has now declared he is one of a growing number of conservatives who have had enough of her antics.
-
Phil Weiser joins 23 other state AGs petitioning FDA to remove toxic heavy metals from baby foodsColorado Supreme Court denies appeal from Tina Peters'…
-
Democrat Kerry Donovan, challenger to Republican Lauren Boebert, suspends campaign fundraising as redistricting commission draws her out of CD3Ouray…
-
Majority of Colorado students attend school under local mask mandates, but not in Montrose, Delta, or Mesa County22 schools in Mesa County have active…
-
Number of Coloradans hospitalized with COVID, 705, at highest level since JanuaryMarine Rylee McCollum, whose mother lives in Montrose, among 13 service…
-
Gregg Smith ends campaign for CongressBills at the statehouse include in-state college tuition for Indigenous students and banning the use of handcuffs on…
-
Winter Park ski resort becomes 11th Colorado ski resort facing COVID outbreakCoalition seeks Wild & Scenic designation for Crystal RiverColorado…
-
Fentanyl overdose deaths more than doubled last year in ColoradoSkiers who died in avalanche Monday were Seth Bossung, Andy Jessen, Adam PalmerState…
-
Governor Polis signs 5 bills President Biden beings process to restore Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante boundariesRetail marijuana will be on April…