Local Motion: Regional Roundup Episode 169

On this week’s Regional Roundup, we head to the alpine tundra of Rocky Mountain National Park with naturalists searching for ptarmigan. We also learn about efforts to restore beaver habitat in other parts of the park.

Then, we travel to the small Western Colorado town of Lake City, where three newly trained EMTs are stepping up to help provide medical services to the community. In Wyoming, we visit Grand Teton National Park and meet a former National Park Service ranger who’s on an anti-censorship tour, raising awareness about signs and exhibits that have been removed from national parks following a federal order targeting what the administration calls “negative” content. We round out the show in Utah, where communities are taking on the problem of billboard blight.