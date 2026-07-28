Local Motion: Regional Roundup Episode 169
On this week’s Regional Roundup, we head to the alpine tundra of Rocky Mountain National Park with naturalists searching for ptarmigan. We also learn about efforts to restore beaver habitat in other parts of the park.
Then, we travel to the small Western Colorado town of Lake City, where three newly trained EMTs are stepping up to help provide medical services to the community. In Wyoming, we visit Grand Teton National Park and meet a former National Park Service ranger who’s on an anti-censorship tour, raising awareness about signs and exhibits that have been removed from national parks following a federal order targeting what the administration calls “negative” content. We round out the show in Utah, where communities are taking on the problem of billboard blight.
- An audio postcard about ptarmigan in the Rocky Mountain National Park. (KGNU)
- An interview on efforts to restore beaver habitat in Rocky Mountain National Park. (KFFR)
- A story about the recent graduation of three people who have recently become certified EMTs in a small mountain community. (KVNF)
- A discussion on billboard blight in Utah and the public safety concerns around digital billboards. (KRCL)