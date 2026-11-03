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Local Motion

Local Motion: Regional Roundup Episode 180

By Brody Wilson
Published November 3, 2026 at 12:36 PM MST
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The main stage of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, 2024.
Julia Caulfield, KOTO
The main stage of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, 2024.

On this week’s Regional Roundup, we’ll hear about the flooding in the Four Corners region, followed by the story of one of the world’s toughest ultramarathons, the Moab 240, which this year was canceled for the first time in the race’s history due to flash flooding and dangerous winds from the remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel. Then we’ll hear about the connection between bison restoration and our public lands, and head to Telluride to learn about the history of the town’s famous bluegrass music festival. We’ll round out the show at a drag queen story time in Western Colorado.

  • A report on flooding in the Four Corners region. (RMCR)
  • A story on the cancellation of the famous Moab 240 ultramarathon due to weather conditions. (KZMU)
  • A conversation about the relationship between bison restoration and public lands. (KGNU)
  • An audio postcard on the history of the bluegrass music festival in Telluride. (KOTO)
  • A feature on a drag queen story time in Gunnison in Western Colorado. (KVNF)
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Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
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