Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Stories from Rocky Mountain Community Radio - a coalition of 21 non-commercial radio stations in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming, which has been collaborating for over forty years.
A proposed $1.1 billion cut to public broadcasting funding could hit small Western radio stations hard. Aspen Public Radio’s Breeze Richardson says some rely on CPB for up to 30% of their budgets. The Rocky Mountain Community Radio network urges listeners to tell Congress public media still matters.ACT NOW - you can help support public media.