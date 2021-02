KVNF's Kate Redmond speaks with a local woman about Bosnia weaving. Claire Noone, an attorney in Paonia, not only works on asylum cases for survivors of the Balkan war, she also brings their handicrafts to market. Kate also speak with Dr. Danica Anderson, activist, social scientist and author of Blood and Honey on weaving icons and the importance of Imbolc, the halfway point between the Winter Solstice and the Spring Equinox, which this year falls on February 2nd.

Interviews with Claire Noone and Dr. Danica Anderson on Bosnian weavers.