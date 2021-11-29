-
A citizen's initiative petition is circulating in Paonia. Kate Redmond sat down with co-author Bill Brunner to learn more. Plus, the holiday season can be an especially difficult time of year for former foster youth. CASA of the 7th Judicial District will host an open house on December 14th at 1st Place on Palmer Street. The new facility, opening later this month, offers six fully furnished units of supportive housing for young people who are aging out of foster care.
Former Dominion Voting executive files new defamation suitBLM seeks input on plan for camping permits along lower Gunnison River Delta finalizes new…
Montrose Regional Health a COVID outbreak siteCDPHE requires vaccination to attend large unseated indoor events in six metro countiesKate Redmond reports…
Colorado Hospital Association activates tier three statewide hospital transfersGovernor Polis blames unvaccinated adults with 'a death wish' for clogging…
Governor prepares to stop elective surgeries, ration care, if COVID cases don't declineMesa County's elections normally cost $120,000 but this year will…
This week on Local Motion, we hear from candidates running for the Delta County School Board. There are two candidates in District 1, Shannon Crespin and…
Montrose County reports first death from West Nile virus this yearFentanyl overdoses more than doubled each of the past 3 years in ColoradoCity of Aspen…
Colorado requring staff at hospitals, some health facilities to get vaccinated by September 30thNew COVID cases now rising faster in Colorado kids than…
I-70 reopened SaturdaySOS decertifies Mesa County election equipmentLearning Council hopes to buy building in PaoniaDCSD releases North Fork Miners logo…
CDOT says I-70 should reopen through Glenwood Canyon by Saturday nightRural Utilities Service awards $10.5M to Elevate for Pea Green, East Delta…