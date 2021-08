On this week's edition of Local Motion, Kate Redmond has a conversation with North Fork farmers Scott Horner and Mike Straub on the effects, both good and deleterious, of Bureau of Reclamation projects to place area irrigation ditches into pipes. She also taps Jake Hartter, Watershed Program Director for the Western Slope Conservation Center; and Ralph D'Alessandro, a long-time member of the Board of the Delta Conservation District.

Conversation with local farmers on the piping of irrigation ditches