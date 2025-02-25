© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
West Slope CD3 residents gather for town hall without Rep. Jeff Hurd

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published February 25, 2025 at 10:26 AM MST
Attendees gather for the CD3 Town Hall meeting without Rep. Jeff Hurd
Residents gather for town hall meeting despite 'no show' from Congressman Jeff Hurd

About 400 people packed the sanctuary of the First Congregational Church in Grand Junction this weekend for a Colorado Congressional District Three town hall meeting.

According to one attendee, constituents drove as much as four hours to attend the event, hoping to speak with Representative Jeff Hurd. Organizers say Hurd failed to respond to multiple requests for the meeting. Numerous speakers addressed the audience; one spoke on the importance of standing up despite fear.

Despite ignoring the request, four area Indivisible groups organized the gathering to voice concerns including the rising numbers of children in CD3 who will go hungry; the termination of cancer research and the proposed Republican budget to cut Medicaid which covers roughly 154,000 people in the district.

Motivated attendees left the meeting chanting “Hurd and Elon Stop the Stealing!”
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
