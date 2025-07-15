© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Local/Regional Wildfire Information and links to social media updates can be found here.

Senator Hickenlooper speaks on the attempt to remove funding for public media

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published July 15, 2025 at 10:49 AM MDT

Trump administration continues to push to 'defund' public media

KVNF's Senior Reporter Lisa Young spoke with U.S Senator John Hickenlooper on threat to remove funding for public media. The interview took place on Tuesday, July 15.

Senator Hickenlooper noted that over $1 billion dollars could be removed from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Congress already approved the funding for the private, nonprofit agency for the next two fiscal years.

He said the de-funding would decimate the federal support for public broadcasting that is vital for rural Americans.

" I look at the types of, of rural communities that are dependent on public broadcasting to get their news, to get emergency alerts, you know, floods or wildfires, those types of communities are the most vulnerable. This is a big part of their of their funding. It's not just 5 or 6 or 7%. It can be 20% or 30%. That's really putting us in harm's way," said the Colorado lawmaker.

For more on the proposed cuts here's the latest from NPR : Will Congress cut funds to NPR/PBS and foreign aid this week?
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
