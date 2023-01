Host Jill Spears is Joined by Alicia from The Learning Council, and Emily Hartnett from VOGA. To talk about upcoming programs and events happening in the community. They talk about the Hearth building in Paonia, winter Arbol Farmers Market that happens every Tuesday and more.

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.