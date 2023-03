Host Jill Spears is Joined by Lance Swigart and take calls from the public. Spring is here and it is a wet and cold one! They discuss how this weather will affect the gardens, compost, fruit-trees and how late the season will be.

You can visit Lance's garden April 27th from 4pm to. 5:30pm. You can find more information about the farm visit here.

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.