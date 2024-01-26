As the Worm Turns - January 16, 2024

Host Jill Spears, Lance Swigart and Amber Kleinman, joined by Marta Sanchez and Trace Axtell from Integral Pathways whose mission is to stimulate Regeneration, Productivity, and Profit by providing Consultation, Design and Installation of Water Harvesting Systems, Planting Strategies, and Livestock Management Guidance for Land Owners and Land Stewards, both near and far.

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 970-527-4866 or 1-866-KVNF-NOW.