As the Worm Turns - August 21, 2024

Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart, and Lulu Volckhausen take calls from listeners and discuss the gardening topics. This week we here from "Worms on the Road" as they visit with Kristi Stites at Balcony Botanicals on Wakefield Mesa, that overlooks the stunning North Fork Valley in Southwest Colorado. They sustainably grow over 15 different types of lavender in a variety of colors and uses, as well as, other beneficial botanicals. They distill and create handcrafted, moisturizing bath and body products available in local boutiques and online. You can learn more about Balcony Botanicals here.

