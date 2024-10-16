As the Worm Turns - October 16, 2024

Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart, and Lulu Volckhausen are joined by members from UpRoot Colorado, Co Directtor - Rita Hennigan and Gleaning Program Manager - Abbey Andersen. UpRoot Colorados mission is to increase the nutrition security of Coloradans by harvesting and redistributing surplus, nutrient-dense foods while supporting the resilience of farmers. You can find out more at www.UpRootColorado.orgUpRootColorado.org

