Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart, and Lulu Volckhausen are joined by guest Kevin O'Brien and take calls from listeners and discuss fantastic fungi, teaming with microbes, composting, and other gardening topics on the first day of snowfall of the year.

You can email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.