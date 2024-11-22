As the Worm Turns - November 20, 2024

Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart, and Lulu Volckhausen are joined by Jere Lowe and take calls from listeners and discuss winter gardening topics. This will wrap up the 2024 gardening season for the worms. They will be back in February of 2025. A big thanks to all the farms that did farm tours this year. We look forward to doing many more in upcoming year. And thank you for all your calls and questions throughout the year.

You can email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.