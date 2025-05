Host Jill Spears, master gardener, Lance Swigart and Lulu Volkhausen are joined by Kevin O'Brien and the talk about whats going on in the garden. Kevin plants over 19 varieties of tomatoes 🍅 🍅 🍅 🍅 . They take questions from callers about bindweed, curly leaf, and much more.

You can email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.

Kevin talked about the bioreactor that you can build at home. Here is the link for more info.