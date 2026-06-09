As the Worm Turns - June 3, 2026

Host Jill Spears and master gardener, Lance Swigart and Lulu are joined by owner of local organic grocery store, Farm Runners, Emma Kottenstet to talk about Slow Money Western Slope. Slow Money Western Slope(SMWS) promotes local sustainable agriculture by providing community-based no-interest revolving loan funds to North Fork Valley and neighboring Western Slope region farmers and agricultural-based businesses. SMWS is also a catalyst for grassroots fundraising for local food systems and local farming. You can find out more information here. Give us a call and let us know during the show, Wednesdays from 5-6PM.

You can email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.