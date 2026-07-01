As the Worm Turns - June 24, 2026

This week, Emily Hartnett, the Program Director for VOGA (Valley of Organic Growers Association and Amber Andersen the Gleaning Program Manager of UpRoot Colorado stop by and visit with the worms. The new VOGA directory is now available so get your copy today at local shops and farms. You can find out more information about VOGA, who's mission is to promote local sustainable agriculture by supporting and educating producers and consumers at their website that also includes an interactive map of all of VOGA's members. Give us a call and ask your questions during the show, Wednesdays from 5-6PM.

You can email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.