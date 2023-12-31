© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Crisis to Comeback: Oil & Gas to Climate Activist | Wade Pridgen Part 2

By Kori Stanton
Published December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM MST

Part 2 of an interview with Hotchkiss, Colorado resident Wade Pridgen. Wade is a self described misfit from Florida, he has an extensive background in land surveying for large infrastructure projects and he worked in the oil and gas industry from 2014 to 2021. He is now retired and spends his days living in an RV on his little bit of land with his two dogs. Wade has made it his personal mission "to be a soldier for Mother Earth."

Kori Stanton
Kori Stanton is an award-winning film and radio producer, photographer, lavender farmer, and lover of music discovery. As the daughter of KVNF's founder, Kori has a deep understanding and passion for community radio. Kori produces the weekly podcast 'Rain &amp; Shine' as well as hosts and produces 'Crisis to Comeback.' When she's not producing or farming you can find her DJing as Koko Love.
