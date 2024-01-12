Crisis to Comeback: Trail Days | Christie Aschwanden

This episode of "Crisis to Comeback" features Christie Ashwanden who is the Executive Director of the Grand Mesa Nordic Council. Christie has been involved with this western slope organization since 2004, she is also a journalist and has served on several local nonprofit boards over the last 20 years.

Here is a link to the Grand Mesa Nordic Council's event schedule. Grand Mesa Nordic Council (GMNC) is a community-supported, nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting fun and safe cross country skiing experiences on Grand Mesa for skiers of all ages and abilities. GMNC relies entirely on voluntary contributions and grants to fund trail grooming and maintenance operations.

GMNC is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors from our local communities. Numerous additional volunteers are instrumental in creating our vibrant Nordic ski community.GMNC grooms and maintains 50 km (31 miles) of Nordic ski trails on the Skyway, County Line, and Ward trail systems on Grand Mesa near Grand Junction in western Colorado. Grand Mesa is known for its long season and heavy snowfalls, often more than 300 inches per year. GMNC’s trail systems include high quality classic and skate ski trails as well as marked trails for ski touring.