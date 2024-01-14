© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Crisis to Comeback

Crisis to Comeback: Regenerative Agriculture | Elizabeth Agee

authorBy Kori Stanton
publishedDateHeading January 14, 2024 at 5:00 PM MST

This episode features Paonia resident, Elizabeth Agee. Elizabeth is passionate about helping people build their connection with the natural world through gardening and conservation. In 2015, she moved to Colorado to study permaculture at Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute, seed saving at Rocky Mountain Seed School, Holistic Management at Holistic Management International and Southwestern agriculture and tradition. She values collaborations within the local community and thrives in situations where she can support others' work in conservation and agriculture. Elizabeth works for an organization called Colorado Farm & Food Alliance (COFFA) and manages the Plant-A-Row project, Just Good Food Campaign and the newly minted Equity Garden Incubator Plot in Paonia, CO.

Crisis to Comeback
Kori Stanton
Kori Stanton is an award-winning film and radio producer, photographer, lavender farmer, and lover of music discovery. As the daughter of KVNF's founder, Kori has a deep understanding and passion for community radio. Kori produces the weekly podcast 'Rain &amp; Shine' as well as hosts and produces 'Crisis to Comeback.' When she's not producing or farming you can find her DJing as Koko Love.
