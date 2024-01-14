Crisis to Comeback: Regenerative Agriculture | Elizabeth Agee

This episode features Paonia resident, Elizabeth Agee. Elizabeth is passionate about helping people build their connection with the natural world through gardening and conservation. In 2015, she moved to Colorado to study permaculture at Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute, seed saving at Rocky Mountain Seed School, Holistic Management at Holistic Management International and Southwestern agriculture and tradition. She values collaborations within the local community and thrives in situations where she can support others' work in conservation and agriculture. Elizabeth works for an organization called Colorado Farm & Food Alliance (COFFA) and manages the Plant-A-Row project, Just Good Food Campaign and the newly minted Equity Garden Incubator Plot in Paonia, CO.