SHORT FEATURES
Crisis to Comeback

Crisis to Comeback: Black Hills Energy | West Slope Community Affairs Manager Jason Auslander

By Kori Stanton
Published February 18, 2024 at 5:00 PM MST

In this episode host Kori Stanton speaks with Black Hills Energy's West Slope Community Affairs Manager, Jason Auslander. In response to Colorado's statewide emissions reduction mandate, Black Hills Energy announced on January 3, 2024, the filing of its first ever clean heat plan, which presents three different scenarios or options for Colorado's Public Utilities Commission to review. If you're interested in learning more about Black Hills Energy Clean Heat Plan for Colorado, visit blackhillsenergy.com or give them a call at 888-890-5554. And if you're interested in attending a how to be more energy efficient workshop, please reach out to Kori Stanton at crisis2comeback@chc4you.org.

Crisis to Comeback
Kori Stanton
Kori Stanton is an award-winning film and radio producer, photographer, lavender farmer, and lover of music discovery. As the daughter of KVNF's founder, Kori has a deep understanding and passion for community radio. Kori produces the weekly podcast 'Rain &amp; Shine' as well as hosts and produces 'Crisis to Comeback.' When she's not producing or farming you can find her DJing as Koko Love.
