Crisis to Comeback: Black Hills Energy | West Slope Community Affairs Manager Jason Auslander

In this episode host Kori Stanton speaks with Black Hills Energy's West Slope Community Affairs Manager, Jason Auslander. In response to Colorado's statewide emissions reduction mandate, Black Hills Energy announced on January 3, 2024, the filing of its first ever clean heat plan, which presents three different scenarios or options for Colorado's Public Utilities Commission to review. If you're interested in learning more about Black Hills Energy Clean Heat Plan for Colorado, visit blackhillsenergy.com or give them a call at 888-890-5554. And if you're interested in attending a how to be more energy efficient workshop, please reach out to Kori Stanton at crisis2comeback@chc4you.org.