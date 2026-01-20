Emerging Form - Chris Duffy Wrote a Book, and Guess What? It's Hilarious and Awesome

“The least dangerous humor is to make fun of yourself and your foibles,” says comedian Chris Duffy. How might such a sense of humor help jumpstart and nourish your creative life? In this episode of Emerging Form, we talk with Chris about

what is a sense humor and why is it essential for our creative lives

why noticing specific details is an essential to both creativity and our humanity

the joy in heckling ourselves

how the feedback loop of a stage differs from the feedback loop of a reading audience

ways to laugh at yourself and why this is so important

Both silly and sincere, this is an episode for linking your sense of humor to the rest of your life in a generous, creative way.

Chris Duffy is an award-winning comedian, television writer, and radio/podcast host. Chris currently hosts the hit podcast How to Be a Better Human. He wrote for both seasons of Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas on HBO, executive produced by John Oliver. His new book Humor Me: How Laughing More Can Make You Present, Creative, Connected, and Happy is out now.

Image: Chris launching his book on the Staten Island Ferry on his book launch day. He’s the real deal, folks.