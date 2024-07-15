© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
SHORT FEATURES
Growing Home

Growing Home: Nature Abhors a Vacuum

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published July 15, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

The ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle correctly observed, “nature abhors a vacuum.” This quote was also popularized by Henry David Thoreau. This applies to naked soil in your garden. Open soil is always ripe for airborne weed seeds. Therefore, try to fill any open spaces in your garden beds with mulch and/or plants. If you leave an area devoid of anything but soil, Mother Nature will soon find a way to fill it up with greenery which might include hard to deal with weeds. The term “nature abhors a vacuum,” is also applied to social systems, economic markets, and empty spaces.

