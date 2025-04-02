Growing Home: Clustered Mountainmint

The Perennial Plant Association annually awards the Perennial Plant of the Year™ by selecting hardy, low-maintenance plants. This year’s winner is Clustered mountainmint and is a tough and adaptable perennial. It is great for attracting pollinators. It has heads of tiny white to light pink blooms from July to September. Mountainmint’s flowers are upstaged by surrounding silver bracts, which give the illusion of frost in summer. Clustered mountainmint has no serious disease issues, and its aromatic foliage is unpalatable to deer and rabbits.