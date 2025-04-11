Growing Home - Garden Fads

Garden fads come and go. One such fad that recurs regularly is to apply beer to lawns and gardens. Research has shown that most any amount of alcohol is detrimental to growing healthy plants. So, don’t waste good beer on the garden and instead save it for yourself after working in the garden on a hot day. Beer, however, when placed in shallow containers set into the soil around your garden can attract and kill slugs. But there are better organic products that control slugs such as “Sluggo” and “Slug Magic.”