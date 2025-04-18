Growing Home - Yarrow

Yarrow is an herb that had many uses among Native Americans. They chewed the young flower tops and applied them directly to wounds. They used yarrow for fevers, colds and the flu. They threw leaves into hot coals to repel mosquitoes. Research is now backing up many of these traditional uses. Yarrow can be found growing in every state. We also have a number of showy flowering yarrows for the perennial garden. Dwarf yarrow can be grown as a drought tolerant ground cover and even as an alternative to lawn grasses.