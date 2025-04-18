© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Growing Home

Growing Home - Yarrow

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published April 18, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

Yarrow is an herb that had many uses among Native Americans. They chewed the young flower tops and applied them directly to wounds. They used yarrow for fevers, colds and the flu. They threw leaves into hot coals to repel mosquitoes. Research is now backing up many of these traditional uses. Yarrow can be found growing in every state. We also have a number of showy flowering yarrows for the perennial garden. Dwarf yarrow can be grown as a drought tolerant ground cover and even as an alternative to lawn grasses.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb