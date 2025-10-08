Growing Home - Saffron

Saffron is the world’s most expensive spice by weight. It comes from a saffron crocus bulb that blooms in the fall. The Saffron crocus grows well in our valleys and is planted in late summer and blooms six to eight weeks later. It does best in garden zone 6 and higher and likes well-drained soil. It takes 50 to 60 flowers to produce 1 tablespoon of saffron. The edible part of the saffron crocus are the stigmas which are a red thread-like structure in the flower. Like many bulbs, the saffron crocus is perennial and will multiply over time.