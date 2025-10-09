Growing Home - Nachos

Nachos weren’t born in a test kitchen but in a small Mexican border town in 1943. A man named Nacho Anaya, was a maître d’ at a restaurant in Piedras Negras. When some hungry Army wives showed up after hours Nacho Anaya decided to improvise. With little on hand, he cut tortillas into wedges, fried them, and topped them with cheese and broiled and topped them with jalapeno peppers. The dish quickly spread across Texas and beyond, cementing “nachos” as an American favorite all thanks to Nacho Anaya’s late-night invention.