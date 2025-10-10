© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home - Planting Trees in the Fall

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published October 10, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

Planting trees in fall is a great way to save money as usually trees are discounted at the end of the season. Newly planted trees won’t suffer from summer heat stress and need less water to establish their root systems before winter. Fall planted trees do need some winter watering during dry spells. Even once a month watering from November through March is helpful if we lack snow cover. But I have one caveat, if you happen to live above 7000 feet, I suggest you avoid fall planted trees and only plant in the spring.

