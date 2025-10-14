Growing Home - Ignacio “Nacho” Anaya

In 1943, Ignacio “Nacho” Anaya invented a snack of fried tortillas, cheese, and jalapeños that was named after Nacho. But Nacho himself never patented the recipe or grew rich. Instead, he opened his own Nacho’s Restaurant in Piedras Negras, serving his famous creation to locals and visitors. When he died in 1975, the town honored him with an annual three-day festival and declared that October 21st would forever be the “Day of the Nacho,” and that sometimes history’s tastiest inventions might just be improvisations.